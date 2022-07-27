Viral Video: A video has captured the dramatic moment when two rival bulls just darted into a wedding baarat and started locking horns. The video, apparently shot in New Delhi, shows a wedding procession on a road, with people enjoying amongst themselves. A few band-baaja members and a chariot are also seen on the road. Just then, two bulls out of nowhere start fighting with each other and dart into the baarat, leaving people shocked. As the bulls refuse to give up, a few people are seen running away whereas other people are quite slow to give the fighting beasts some space. As a result, the bulls collide into a few people, and knock them down. Even after many people try to break the fight, the adamant bulls continue locking horns.Also Read - UP Cops Arrange Wedding For Young Couple in Pratapgarh, Also Offer Gifts & Perform Vidai

An Instagram page called Gidde shared the video and wrote, “Baratiyo me jagda ho gaya.” Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Waves Crash Into Seaside Wedding Reception in Hawaii, Guests Seen Running | Watch

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gidda company (@gieddee)

The video has gone viral, amassing more than 5800 views. One user wrote, “Jalwaa hee hamara yahaa,” while another commented, “Full Lafde Baazi.” A third user commented, ” itna time lagta hai side hone me? Ladies log bohat slow hai re bawa.”