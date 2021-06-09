New Delhi: Who would have thought that a little harmless fun at work would prove to be trouble? For Delhi cops, it has. On Monday, a show cause notice was issued to two police personnel, including a woman head constable, posted at Model Town police station for making videos and posting them on social media, PTI reported. The two videos that went viral, show the two policemen in their uniforms, acting and singing to Bollywood movie songs. Officials also said the two were not adhering to coronavirus guidelines while filming the videos. Also Read - Bride Seeks Covishield Vaccinated Groom in Viral Matrimonial Ad, Shashi Tharoor Asks, 'Is This Our New Normal?'
According to the notice issued on Monday, head constable Shashi and constable Vivek Mathur of Delhi’s Model Town police station made several amusing videos dressed in their police uniform and while on duty during the coronavirus lockdown and posted them on social media. In one of the videos picturised on a Bollywood song, constable Vivek Mathur was seen without a face mask and the two also violated social distancing rules.
Watch the video here:
Here’s another video:
Being members of a disciplined force, their conduct appears to be unprofessional in discharge of their official duties, the notice stated.
The notice further states: “Their acts amount to gross negligence, carelessness, and dereliction in the discharge of their official duties. They are, therefore, called upon to show cause as to why their conduct should not be censured for the lapse. The reply to this show cause notice, if any, should reach this office within 15 days from the date of its receipt, failing which it will be presumed that they have nothing to say in their defence and the matter will be decided ex-parte on its merit.”
(With Agency inputs)