New Delhi: Who would have thought that a little harmless fun at work would prove to be trouble? For Delhi cops, it has. On Monday, a show cause notice was issued to two police personnel, including a woman head constable, posted at Model Town police station for making videos and posting them on social media, PTI reported. The two videos that went viral, show the two policemen in their uniforms, acting and singing to Bollywood movie songs. Officials also said the two were not adhering to coronavirus guidelines while filming the videos. Also Read - Bride Seeks Covishield Vaccinated Groom in Viral Matrimonial Ad, Shashi Tharoor Asks, 'Is This Our New Normal?'

According to the notice issued on Monday, head constable Shashi and constable Vivek Mathur of Delhi’s Model Town police station made several amusing videos dressed in their police uniform and while on duty during the coronavirus lockdown and posted them on social media. In one of the videos picturised on a Bollywood song, constable Vivek Mathur was seen without a face mask and the two also violated social distancing rules.

Watch the video here:

#JUSTIN: A show cause notice has been issued to woman head constable and constable of Delhi Police for making videos in uniform during their official duties during lockdown and sharing on social media – said DCP (north-west) Usha Rangnani in her order. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/DVwwxYNtoC — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) June 8, 2021

Here’s another video:

@DCPNWestDelhi has issued notice to woman ct Shashi and ct Vivek Mathur for making such amusement videos pic.twitter.com/NFHQGSRTjZ — Atulkrishan (@atulkrishan007) June 8, 2021