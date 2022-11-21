2 Desi Boys Dance To Jhak Maar Ke In Korean Style, Netizens Compare Them With BTS. Watch

VIRAL VIDEO OF DESI BOYS DANCING TO JHAK MARKE KOREAN STYLE

Trending News: Youth around the world including Indians are obsessed with Kpop, Kdramas and Korean fashion these days. It has become very common for people of the younger generation to discuss their favourite Korean dramas or BTS, the most famous Kpop group in the world. Needless to say, Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS), a group of 7 guys, has a massive following in India, especially with young girls.

You might have even seen people in cities like Delhi and Mumbai dressed in trendy clothes like Koreans wear these days. Two such fashionable desi boys were spotted in Delhi rocking trendy Korean fashion-inspired outfits. The two young men, who even have hairstyles like Kpop idols do these days, were seen grooving to a song from the Bollywood film Desi Boyz.

They shared a reel that is going crazy viral where the duo could be seen doing some cute Korean-style moves while dancing to the tune of Jhak Maar Ke. According to the comments, the video seems to have been filmed at Janakpuri District Centre but many Instagram users initially thought that the boys were Korean and dancing in South Korea.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DESI BOYS DANCING TO JHAK MARKE KOREAN STYLE:

The reel has racked up over 2.1 million views and 203k likes. Many commenters said that if not for the Indians in the background of the video, they would’ve thought the two boys are from Seoul. Users also commented saying that they loved the boys’ style and compared them with popular BTS members.

“Both look like Jimin and V,” a user commented. “We thought this is South Korea,” another user wrote. “Omg looks BTS,” a third user wrote. “Korean style on its peak,” another user added. Take a look at some of the other comments from the post here:

Gwiyeobda!