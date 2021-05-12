Viral Video: Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have only proved that age is just a number. Now, yet another video of two elderly women dancing to the tunes of Asha Bhosle’s hit 1971 song ‘Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja’ has gone viral on social media. The video shows two women dressed up in sarees, dancing to their heart’s content on a street, without a care in the world. Later, a man also joins them and shows off his cool moves. Also Read - Viral Video: This Elderly Firangi Couple's Cool Dance Moves Will Make You Want to Groove Too | Watch

It’s not known when and where the video is from, but the dance has impressed netizens, giving them the much-needed dose of joy and innocence in these stressful Covid times. Notably, the same video had gone viral last year also and it has resurfaced again on the internet. People on social media are loving their love and enthusiasm for dance and sharing the clip widely.

Watch the viral video here:

The hit song ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’ was composed by RD Burman featuring Helen. The dance number is from the film Caravan starring Jeetendra and Asha Parekh in the lead roles.

Previously, a similar video of an elderly woman dancing to ‘Hasta Hua Noorani Chehra’, had gone viral. Throughout the video, she aces the steps perfectly, defying her age.