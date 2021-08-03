New Delhi: If you’re a foodie and love to try unique and special food items across cities, then we suggest you must try this too. If you’re wondering what we have for you here, then let drop all the suspense here and tell you that this food stall in the national capital’s Model Town area must be your next weekend stop. Why? Because they serve a two-feet-long chicken egg roll and I’m sure that it will definitely be the biggest and tastiest roll you’ve ever had in your entire life. And, if you don’t trust us, then let us tell you more about it.Also Read - Horrific Viral Video: Crocodile Enters a House in Rajasthan's Madhopur, Rescued by Forest Officials Hours Later| WATCH

Recently, a video of this 2-Feet-Long Chicken Egg Roll was posted by a food blogger on his Instagram handle and it went crazily viral across social media platforms. This unique chicken egg roll is made using a total of 10 eggs and lots of chicken filling inside it. This roll is made by a street vendor whose stall is located in Delhi's Model Town area by the name of Patna Roll Center. This roll costs around Rs 600, and a vegetarian version of this roll is also made by the food stall and it is served for Rs 400 each.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanish Sharma🔥 (@beingtanishh)

In this viral video, one can see the street food vendor taking all together six doughs and rolling them into a paratha. Then as he puts the paratha on the tawa, he breaks total 10 eggs on it and cooks it for a while. Next, he adds tandoori mayo, chicken seekh, mutton seekh, noodles, sirka pyaaz and tops it off with various other sauces, chutneys and spices, rolls it and prepares to serve it.

The video of this amazing chicken egg roll has been viewed by over 970K views and increasing rapidly. People have posted hundreds of comments like, “Just unimaginable. Unbelievable”, “Mouth watering”, “Bahubali roll” and more.