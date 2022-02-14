Viral Video: A video of two men kissing in the background on camera during a LIVE TV broadcast in Beijing has gone viral on social media platforms. The passionate moment, caught on camera is reportedly the first gay kiss broadcast in Singapore. The incident happened when a Channel News Asia journalist Low Minmin was reporting live from a Beijing pub where a local watch party for the Winter Olympics was being held. In the video, two men are seen walking off screen in the background before breaking into a dramatic kiss.Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Asks Shopkeeper For Donation, Does This Hilarious Thing When He Denies. Watch

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, ”Two kissing men photobombed Channel News Asia (a Singapore channel) who was broadcasting from Beijing on Feb 4. The clip is viral in Singapore where there are strict broadcasting codes depicting same sex relationships. The kiss had been called “an act of revolution”.

Watch the video here:

According to the Guardian, gay sex is illegal in Singapore due to a British colonial era law, and the country bans TV content that promotes LGBT “lifestyles”. “This kiss, while a small action, is a breakthrough for the Singaporean LGBTQ community, who are still criminalized and censored in Singapore. Let this Olympian kiss be a call to strike down Section 377A of Singapore’s penal code, and end the criminalization of LGBTQ people globally,” Ross Murray, Senior Director of the GLAAD Media Institute, said.

“We don’t know who this guy is, of course, so we don’t know if he knew they were kissing for CNA specifically or just a camera in general. But the defiance of it, the joy that comes with being able to show off your partner and the confidence in getting to be yourself as well, the combination would have naturally spoken to a lot of queer people within the country as well,” said a representative of anti-discrimination student group Kaleidoscope NTU from Nanyang Technological University.

Twitter called it an act of revolution and lauded the couple:

