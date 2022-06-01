Viral Video: Needless to say, dance is a beautiful way to express your ideas and emotions. More than that, it’s just a lot of fun to dance your heart out. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet and this time a fierce dance-off between two girls is making buzz on Instagram. In this video, a dance challenge breaks out on Govinda’s popular song ‘Makhna’ from movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Two girls participate in the dance off and flaunt some enviable moves. Dressed in casual attires and sports shoes, the girls are not ready to back off and continue dancing with synchronized steps. As they groove to the music perfectly, others watch their performance.Also Read - Viral Video: Rogue Kangaroo Chases and Attacks Man In Australia. Watch How He Fights It Off

The video has been uploaded on an Instagram account named indianfamousdancers. The caption reads, ‘Amazing dance performance.’

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by indian best dancers (@indianfamousdancers)

The video has got more than 27000 views and the comment section is full of heart emojis and comments like Nice, amazing.

Did you like the dance?