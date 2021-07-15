Viral Video: In a terrifying incident captured on camera, two girls sitting on a swing set accidentally plunged off the top of a 6,300-ft cliff in Dagestan, Russia. Notably, they were taking a ride over Sulak Canyon in the Russian Republic of Dagestan, on the Caspian Sea, when their cable allegedly snapped. Luckily, the girls miraculously escaped death as they landed on a narrow platform under the edge of the cliff. They only suffered a few cuts and bruises, Daily Mail reported.Also Read - Viral Video: Young Boys Play With Fire in Middle of The Road, Dangerous Stunt Shocks The Internet | Watch

The video of the incident shows the two girls sitting on a swing ride on top of a 6,300-foot cliff. After they took their seats, a man from behind can be seen pushing the swing. Initially, all was well when suddenly the swing chain broke, and the swing seat flipped. The girls fell towards the edge of the steep cliff as people rushed towards them screaming.

Watch the video here:

Moment two women fell off a 6000-Ft cliff swing over the Sulak Canyon in Dagestan, Russia.

Both women landed on a narrow decking platform under the edge of the cliff & miraculously survived with minor scratches.

Police have launched an investigation. pic.twitter.com/oIO9Cfk0Bx — UncleRandom (@Random_Uncle_UK) July 14, 2021

After the scary incident, the police are investigating the safety of canyon swings which have been built near Zubutli village. Notably, the Sulak gorge is deeper than the Grand Canyon in the United States.

“The girls got scared and sustained scratches, but neither of them suffered serious injuries. It is chilling to imagine what could have happened if they slipped when the swings were at a maximum height,” a source told the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism in Dagestan said the swing “did not meet safety standards” and that law enforcement agencies and other services are “already conducting relevant checks to ensure that nothing threatens lives and health” in the future.