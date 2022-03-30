Viral Video: It’s been months, but Telugu blockbuster Pushpa – The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is still making waves on the internet. The craze for the movie has completely taken over social media, with people creating dance reels on its peppy songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues. The movie has managed to impress people, not just in India but globally. In a recent video, girls from USA are seen flaunting their dance moves on the song ‘Saami Saami’.Also Read - Pushpa Fever Continues: Chimpanzee Performs Hook Step of Srivalli, Video Will Make You Laugh | Watch

The video shows the girls dressed in traditional clothes while recreating Rashmika Mandanna’s superhit song. With synchronised steps and energetic dance, the female duo nail the hook step of the song. Their power-packed performance is worth a watch. The women have been identified as Radhapriyanka and Raga, respectively.

Radhapriyanka shared the video with a caption that reads, “Saami obsession”.

Watch the video here:

Shared a week back, the video has gone viral with more than 26,000 views and several encouraging comments. One user said, ”Very Cute Lovely Performance,” while another wrote, ”Full kaddddalkk akkkkaa.” A third commented, ”Rocking beauties.” Others filled the comments section with heart and fire emojis, indicating that they were really impressed by their performance.