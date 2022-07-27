Viral Video: Dance videos are the most loved and popular content on the internet. Needless to say, dance is a beautiful way to express your ideas and emotions. More than that, it’s just a lot of fun to dance your heart out. On a daily basis, a lot of dance clips go viral on the internet and this time, a video of two girls is making buzz on Instagram. The video, apparently, seems to be shot at a wedding or a function. In the video, the duo can be seen grooving to Salman Khan and Govinda’s song ‘Dupatta Tera Nau Rang Da’ on the dance floor. Dressed in beautiful lehengas, the girl perform an amazing and energetic dance on the song, with coordinated steps and apt expressions. Guests watching them perform loved the dance, while an elderly woman was also seen showering notes on them.Also Read - Viral Video: Horse Goes Out Of Control, Stomps On Baraatis During Wedding Procession in UP. Watch

This video was uploaded on an Instagram account named mumbaidancers.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mumbai dancers (@mumbaidancers)

Since being shared, the video has raked up more than 5 lakh views and several comments. Instagram users loved the entertaining dance and flooded the comment section with love, heart and fire emojis. ”Most fabulous performance,” wrote one user. However, some were also angry at them, as they were seen stepping on the currency notes while dancing.