VIRAL VIDEO: 2 Honeybees Open Fanta Bottle, Topple The Cap | WATCH HERE

This in a way proves that other creatures apart from humans possess the intelligence to get their things done.

Viral Video: When we visualise strength, we mostly see strong people, bodybuilders, or tall robust people who frequent the gym. That is the one aspect of strength, i.e., physical strength. There is no doubt that physical strength plays a crucial role in our daily lives but it is also true that at certain places and in certain situations, it is the power of mind that solves the problem at hand. It can include certain laws of physics or a little bit of manipulation of things.

In a video that has amazed netizens and that is going viral, we see two honeybees unscrew a bottle of Fanta and the cap falls down. The caption of the video reads: “

2 honeybees, Apis mellifera, have learnt to generate the necessary torque to undo a bottle top pic.twitter.com/WEycuwEmzP — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 3, 2023

There is always an unannounced competition between physical and mental strength.