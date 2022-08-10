Viral Video: Kindness and empathy are the traits which make us truly human and children are the ones who manifest these qualities in the best possible way. An example of the same was recently seen in a viral video where 2 children are seen helping a woman in need. The video shows a woman struggling to push her cart loaded with fruits. An infant, probably her kid, is also seen lying on the cart. As other people watch her struggle to push the cart, nobody comes to help her. However, when two school kids see her, they come to her rescue and offer to help her. While the boy pulls the cart from above, the girl helps the woman in pushing her cart upwards. As a reward for their efforts, the woman gives each of the children one banana. The sweet and heartfelt moment is just too cute to watch.Also Read - Viral Video: School Boy Proposes to Girl in The Sweetest Way, Reminds People of Their First Crush | Watch

A Twitter page shared the video and wrote, “Your degree is just a piece of paper, if it is not reflected in your behaviour.”

Watch the video here:

The heartfelt video has touched the hearts of many, who praised the kids for being such kind souls. One user wrote, “As children.. many understand what it means to help another w/o expectation or reward. Why, do soo many seem to outgrow common decency?” Another commented, “Values taught at a young age.” A third said, “Wow it goes to show Kids are more thoughtful then Adult.” Yet another said, “Parents raised their children right. Parents will receive from them care and gratitude from the environment.”