Viral Video of Girls Mimicking Ducks: Videos of birds and animals doing goofy and funny things are loved by everyone on social media. Talking of birds, it’s quite fun to watch a duck swimming and prancing around a lake, as it searches the bottom for food or dives under the water. Now, two girls have mimicked the mannerisms of ducks and turned it into an a funny choreography, which is sure to make you laugh.Also Read - Viral Video: 3 Hungry Tigers Go After Duck in a Lake, Watch Who Gets It

In a video going crazy viral on Twitter, the girls named Smac McCreanor and Malia Baker, can be seen dancing by imitating ducks’ actions. The video starts with Smac moving her body like a duck. She is soon joined by Malia who continue the crazy dance by imitating the actions of a duck. Both of them can be seen wearing black and white outfits along with a hat. The video has been uploaded a few days back by Smac McCreanor on Twitter with a caption that read, ”Choreo by Birds, ft. me and Malia Baker.”

Watch the video here:

Choreo by Birds, ft. me and Malia Baker 👌 pic.twitter.com/GmBSdgVOwZ — Smac McCreanor (@smacmccreanor) April 19, 2022

Shared on April 19, the video has gone super viral, amassing more than 944K views and more than 13,000 retweets. The video has left people laughing and many bombarded the comments section with hilarious reactions. Many applauded the girls for coming up with the choreography and amazing dance. ‘One user wrote, ”This had to have been a TON of work, but what a fun project that must have been.” Another wrote, ” This is wonderfully silly. I want to see them do flamingoes next….”

Take a look at more reactions:

This is fantastic! Thank you for sharing!

Brilliant! — Colin (@ColinWHutch) April 21, 2022

This is so insanely good it makes me worried that they're about to get a tidal wave of requests for additional material from #BirdTwitter.

There could also be a spinoff gig of doing live performances at ornithology conferences. — Dr Roberto Quinlan (@r_quinla) April 19, 2022

Welcome to #BirdTwitter! We are absolutely mad people and you basically just drove a metaphorical bulldozer (possibly unintentionally) into our party. WE LOVE IT! Check out @sowylie ‘a #birdbeats ! We love her, too! — Saskia Wischnewski (@saswisch) April 19, 2022

This had to have been a TON of work, but what a fun project that must have been. https://t.co/vO11urW4ex — Rick Schumann (@DracoTavern) April 20, 2022

I love bird nerds with too much time on their hands 🙌🏻 https://t.co/JTZl8G4XDM — Angela Savage (@angsavage) April 20, 2022

This is wonderfully silly. I want to see them do flamingoes next…. https://t.co/9gk5PlHqlv — Sue Archer (@SueArcher6) April 20, 2022

Possibly the best thing I’ve seen on here 🙌🏼😂 https://t.co/jEcGsXJyit — the_curvy_cyclist (@jobaxter) April 20, 2022

Laughing like an idiot in public transport, hell yeah! Thank you so much! 🤣 https://t.co/LhvDke3q67 — Доктор Сон (@MaraStrega) April 21, 2022

Laughing like an idiot in public transport, hell yeah! Thank you so much! 🤣 https://t.co/LhvDke3q67 — Доктор Сон (@MaraStrega) April 21, 2022

These cute and adorable animal videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.