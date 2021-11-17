Viral Video: Who doesn’t like free alcohol? Recently, passengers at an airport were in for a treat after they were offered free vodka shots by a group of women. Yes, two Miami-bound women offered free vodka shots to passengers standing in a queue at the airport after they were stopped from taking them inside at the time of check-in.Also Read - Viral Video: Manike Mage Hithe Gets An Arabic Version & Netizens Are Hooked | Watch

Notably, the two women were reportedly carrying two big bottles of alcohol. However, it seems that they had forgotten the 100 ml rules for carrying alcohol which has been in place for years. So, they were left with just two options: either get rid of the bottles or finish them. They chose the latter and decided to distribute the alcohol among passengers. The two women were heard saying that they didn’t want the two alcohol bottles “to go to waste.”

The video has now gone viral on social media after it was posted on TikTok by user @latinnbella. “They didn’t let us take our bottles through check-in so we gave shots to everyone in line,” the video is captioned.

Watch the video here:

In the video, one of the women is seen drinking a bottle of Ciroc vodka, while another passes a bottle of pineapple Malibu rum down the line. Meanwhile, the security staff is also having a great time laughing as the passengers shared the alcohol among themselves.

The video has gone viral, and has amassed millions of views. While some people loved this impromptu drinking session, others were concerned as the video showed passengers taking off their masks.