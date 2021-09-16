Viral Video: An adorable video of a 2-year-old boy imitating actor Sidharth Malhotra’s dialogues from the recently released and widely appreciated movie Shershaah is going viral on social media. In the 34-second video, the little kid stands on his bed, while watching the movie and repeats the patriotist dialogues along with the actor with full enthusiasm and zeal.Also Read - Shershaah: Captain Vikram Batra's Brother Vishal Batra Says '10-12 Per Cent Liberty' Taken by Sidharth Malhotra's Film

”Agar zinda rahe to bhi amar, marr gaye to bhi amar. Toh ho taiyar? Karoge vaar? Ek apna, dushman ke chaar. Jeet apni, dushman ki haar. Durge mata ki jai,” the kid can be seen screaming.

A Twitter user Usual Paras shared the video and wrote, ”My 2 year Son is Big fan ..bolo Durge Mata Ki Jai.”

Watch the video here:

The actor was also impressed and shared the video on his Twitter with a caption saying, ”Jr.Shershaah , Durge Mata Ki Jai.”

😄👏jr.Shershaah , Durge Mata Ki Jai🇮🇳💪🔥 https://t.co/tMeu8KMCFT — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 16, 2021

Shared last night, the video is going viral and has amassed 7000 views so far, with comments pouring in. Many users loved the video and poured love for the junior Shershaah.

Based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Shershaah has won hearts across the country, and received positive reviews. The movie shows the heroic tale of Captain Vikram Batra who lost his life fighting for the country. Batra of 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles had fought in the Kargil War in June 1999 in the Dras sub-sector and was instrumental in the capture of Point 5140.

