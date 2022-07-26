Kargil Vijay Diwas: The nation is observing the 23rd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas today. It is a day that marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army during the Kargil War. As India is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, tributes are pouring in from across the country.Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 to Martyrs | VIRAT TWEET

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also joined in and shared a video to pay tributes to the sacrifices of soldiers. In a tweet, he wrote, “At some point today we should stop whatever we’re doing & pause for a moment to remember the incredible sacrifices of those who kept us safe. They never gave up.” In the video, Indian soldiers are seen fighting the war at chilling heights of 16,000 ft to evict Pakistani intruders. Take a look.

Watch: Anand Mahindra’s tweet on Kargil Vijay Diwas

At some point today we should stop whatever we’re doing & pause for a moment to remember the incredible sacrifices of those who kept us safe. They never gave up. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/kWBJFi67GO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 26, 2022

During May-July, 1999 the Indian Army had launched ‘Operation Vijay’ in Kashmir’s Kargil sector and along the Line of Contro (LoC) to take back command of various posts on the Indian side of LoC infiltrated by the Pakistani army. On July 26, 1999, India successfully retook command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistani intruders to end the Kargil war.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of ‘Maa Bharati’. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.