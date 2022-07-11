Fatehpur: In India, it’s a common sight to witness several people travelling on a single vehicle. However, recently, Uttar Pradesh police were left shocked after they spotted an over-speeding auto rickshaw carrying not 4, 5 or 6, but 27 passengers! The passengers traveling in an auto in Fatehpur district, were seen sitting all cramped up, with not even an inch to move. When the police began de-boarding the passengers, cops started counting them one by one and were left stunned. According to several reports, the auto was spotted near the Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur. Notably, the auto has a capacity of only six people, but the driver was risking the lives of 27 people, including elderly and children.Also Read - Auto-Rickshaw, Taxi Fares To Rise In New Delhi; Check Latest Rates Here

Watch the video here:

The autorickshaw has since been seized. Needless to say, the video has gone viral, and gathered 85.1 K views and more than 3000 shares. One user wrote, “World Population Day. It is easy to add but difficult to maintain.” Another user jokingly commented, “Wow, even after 27 passengers it was able to overspeed. That’s some serious engineering quality.” “Attempt successful in Guiness Book of World records,” mocked another user.

World Population Day.

It is easy to add but difficult to maintain. https://t.co/RJyueB3GFa — Krishan Dhull (@thekrishandhull) July 11, 2022

Only population control bill can prevent hum 5 humare 25 https://t.co/I09dkLwEPe — AKV (@krisamit) July 11, 2022

27 passengers in an three wheeer Auto Rikshaw. This extraordinary feat can only be seen in a wonder land of India. @GWR may take note. — Sunil Lal 🇮🇳 सुनील लाल சுனில் லால் (@sunil2819) July 11, 2022

