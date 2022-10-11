Chennai: Defying road safety rules, many youngsters these days are seen indulging in dangerous stunts in an effort to become popular on the internet. One such video shows three students of a Chennai college carrying sword-like objects in their hands to perform a stunt on public transport. Notably, the use or possession of a deadly weapon often constitutes a crime in India. In the video shared by Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai, the three youths are seen dragging the sword-like object on the railway platform while precariously hanging from the train. Travelling on the edge of the train’s footboard is also an offence under the relevant sections of the Railway Act.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Tries To Act Cool By Petting Lion Cubs, Then THIS Hilarious Thing Happens. Watch

According to the tweet, the 3 boys, have been identified as students of Presidency College, Chennai. They have been arrested for their inappropriate actions. The Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai shared the video and wrote, "We would like to inform you that the 3 youths seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand, have been arrested by @grpchennai! They are Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. They are all students of Presidency College."

We would like to inform you that the 3 youths seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand, have been arrested by @grpchennai! They are Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. They are all students of Presidency College. pic.twitter.com/3FQVpTWeoW — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) October 11, 2022

In another tweet, DRM Chennai said, “We would like to inform you that we have zero tolerance towards such instances of misbehaviour and dangerous stunts on trains or in railway premises. Please come forward to complain to @rpfsrmas or @grpchennai against such people. We are committed to the safety of our commuters.”

One user reacted to the video and dubbed their actions as being influenced from movies. He wrote, “Emulating their on-screen heros from some movie or the other! No sense of separation between make believe and reality.” Another wrote, “They should be educated and disciplined. Since they were students, why not send them for social work in accident & emergency department at railway hospitals as part of lesson and disciplinary action.”

A third said, “The problem is punishment should be like others to think not to do. But sadly after some advise they would be released. Like how this video went viral the same way punishment video too should go. But who knows what happened after arrest or even they are arrested msg.”