Viral Video: There’s no dearth of talent in this country and this viral video is proof. Taking the internet by storm, the video features three girls dancing to Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2 and their energy is sure to blow you away. After making rounds on various social media platforms, the video has also caught attention of actress Nora Fatehi, who performed in the original song.Also Read - Kusu Kusu: Nora Fatehi Is Back With Her Sexy Belly Dancing Moves And It’s Too Hot To Miss | Watch

In the video, the 3 girls –who appear to live in a slum area–put up an amazing dance performance, with perfect steps without missing even one beat. Their love for dance and enthusiasm is worth watching. Impressed by the dance, Nora reposted the video originally shared by Uday Singh, a participant of Dance Deewane season 3.

“OMG, this is so cute! You guys are soooo amazing!” Nora captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The video has wowed netizens who are impressed by the girls’ wonderful dance performance. Many showered love on them and expressed how talented they were. More than 7.4 lakh people have liked the video so far and 4000 people have commented on it.

‘One user wrote, ”There is so much talent around… they jus need the right platform,” while another commented, ”They are so talented 😍take them under your wing.” Others filled the comments section with love and fire emojis.

Seems John Abraham has been incredibly lucky for Nora. Previously, she has appeared in Rock Tha Party in John’s Rocky Handsome, Dilbar Dilbar in his Satyameva Jayate and O Saki Saki in his Batla House. The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9 and she made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.