Sher Ka Video: Buffaloes are known as one of the favourite meals of lions. They are big animals with a lot of meat so if lions manage to hunt a buffalo, they don’t have to hunt for about five days. However, a buffalo is not an easy kill for lionesses, who do the hunting for their pride.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Attacks Lioness, She Runs Away Like A Scared Little Cat. Watch

A video is going viral on social media that shows lionesses attacking a vulnerable buffalo calf that got separated from its herd. Lionesses usually attack lone buffaloes or their calves that are a little far from their herd or have their guard down. The clip shows two lionesses and a lion launching an ambush attack on a poor buffalo calf that was grazing in a field alone. Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Teases Sleeping Lioness, Her Angry Reaction Will Make Him Regret It For Life. Watch

The three lions can be seen surrounding the calf. One of the lionesses jumps and claws the calf while the other comes from behind and sinks its teeth into the buffalo, killing their pride’s prey successfully. The scene is heartbreaking as the calf has no adult buffaloes to defend it and it wasn’t even able to put up a fight or run as it was ambushed. Also Read - Lioness Enters Party, Climbs Tree To Attack Guest. Viral Video Stuns Netizens. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LIONS ATTACKING BUFFALO CALF HERE:

Nature can be brutal!