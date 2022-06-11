Viral Video Today: A wholesome video of three little girls skateboarding is going viral which will remind you of the famous cartoon series Powerpuff Girls. The video was uploaded on Instagram reels by the page ‘paigeetobin’. The reel has been a huge hit on Instagram and has racked up more than 12 million views and 1 million likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Meets Grandma After 2 Months, Her Excited Reaction Wins Hearts Online. Watch

The video features a 7-year-old girl from Australia, Paige Tobin, who's skateboarding with two of her friends at a skate park. The girls could be seen going down into rink in perfect synchronization, one after the other. They completed the trail by showing off skateboard stunts while following each other in a line and then coming back up with the same coordination.

Instagram users were in awe of the talented girls and showered praise for them in the comments. "his brings me so much joy! Some talented skaters!," a user said. "They don't know the hustle and practice y'all put in!," another user commented. "Love this!!! And the smiles and laughter on those three little faces at the end was the best reply!," another user said.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Tobin (@paigeetobin)

What do you think of the video?