Viral Video Today: While Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a brilliant actress, her grace is unmatched when it comes to dancing. Her dance and ‘adaaiyein’ in the superhit rain song Barso Re from the film Guru is loved by many to this date. Recently, some desi men were seen attempting at copying her adaaiyein by dancing to the song. But they gave it a hilarious twist which has netizens in splits.Also Read - Viral Video: Baraatis Dance Under Tarp As Groom Sits in Bus Amid Heavy Rains in Indore. Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by Hari Muniyappan and Vikkals Vikram on Instagram. The reel has gone viral with over 21.7 million views and 2 million likes. The clip shows Hari and his friends dancing to the ‘Nanare song’ while recreating a typical scenario of a school’s Annual Day function from the 90s. While one of them knew all the dance steps, the other one completely forgot as he was so nervous. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Girls Dance To Barso Re At Times Square, Clip Has 12 Million Views. Watch

Another friend then joins the performance from the middle and kicks a cloth that had fallen on the floor. Instagram users found the video relatable, hilarious and entertaining. “So accurate,” a user commented. Another user wrote, “You took me back to my school days.” Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Slips While Dancing In Rain On Cham Cham Cham Song, Netizens Say LOL Didi

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hari Vikkals (@hari_._muniyappan)

So funny, right?