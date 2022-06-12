Viral Video Today: There are some kids who find their passion at a very young age, whether it’s music or some sport. A video of one such toddler is going crazy viral on Instagram where he could be seen perfectly mimicking a drummer. Becoming a musician requires hard work and a lot of practice, and this boy definitely understands that as he practices daily for hours.Also Read - Viral Video: 3 Little Girls Show Off Skateboarding Skills With Perfect Coordination. Watch

The video was shared on reels by Jenny Thomas McIntosh. It has received over 13k views and 940 likes. "Drumming prodigy at 3!! Josiah practices daily for hours w/ his fav @dkbernard!! His facial expressions are the best! Love it when he takes a sip of his juice.. just adorable," she wrote in the caption.

The video shows a 3-year-old boy named Josiah drumming on a glass table with pretend drumsticks a few bowls. Meanwhile, his favourite drummer Daniel Bernard is playing a song on TV. Josiah perfectly imitates the drummer while practicing on the table. He takes a juice break and then goes back to practicing. Someone get him a small set of drum already!

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Thomas McIntosh (@jennylynnmcintosh)

