Viral Video: Children are innocent, with pure hearts. In fact, they are almost unaware of their surroundings, especially when they are with their friends or when they are tired and sleepy. One such incident occurred in Chongqing, China, where an adorable 3-year-old kid fell asleep on the stage in the middle of her dance recital.

Also on the stage were other kids who were performing as well.

This adorable 3-year-old fell asleep on stage in the middle of her dance recital in Chongqing, China. The crowd initially thought the toddler, who was dressed as a butterfly, was playing a silkworm — until enough time passed that everyone realized, nope, she was just sleeping. pic.twitter.com/c0EF4jZKGH — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 3, 2022

The crowd initially thought that the toddler, who was dressed as a butterfly, was playing a silkworm until enough time passed, that is when everyone realized that she was just sleeping.