Viral Video: It’s been a few months, but the craze around Manike Mage Hithe has refused to die down. The soulful song sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling the internet and people are just obsessed with the song. Tapping on the massive popularity of the song, several artists, influencers and music enthusiasts have created their own renditions of the viral song. Children are also actively participating in the trend, and are sharing videos of them singing and dancing on the Sinhala song. Now, a 3-year-old girl identified as Rasbhari Taneja, who had previously gone viral on many occasions, was seen dancing on the song.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Siblings Lip Sync to Nora Fatehi's 'Kusu Kusu', Make Indians Their Fans | Watch

In the video, Rasbhari was seen dressed in a cute blue-coloured sharara set with a hairband. She puts up an adorable dance performance with full enthusiasm and quirky eyebrow movements. Her performance is a pure delight to watch.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasbhari (@rasbhari.taneja)

The video has gone viral with millions of views and amassed over 245, 685 likes and several comments. People are in love with her confidence and cute antics and filled the comments section with love and heart emojis.

One user wrote, ”This is sooooo cuteeee,” while another wrote, ”oh my god😍😍 she is so adorable❤️ those expressions!” A third commented, ”Those earrings finalllyyy😂❤️🥺. The dance, the dress and ofcourse the expressions.”

Here are more reactions:

Manike Mage Hithe has come as a boon for many content creators and artists as their performances on the viral song have catapulted them into instant limelight. The Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe went crazy viral after Yohani Diloka De Silva’s version was released in May.