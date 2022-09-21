Viral Video: Safari rides are a lot of fun as they give you an opportunity to venture closer to nature and watch wild animals in all their glory. Children, especially are fascinated by wild animals as seeing them in nature can become their treasured memory. A video has gone viral on social media showing a little girl hugging an ostrich while she was feeding it from her car. However, the ostrich seemed more interested in the food, and not in being touched. The video is from Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, Tennessee, where the excited girl tried to pull one of the birds further into the car and wrapped her arms around it. As she holds it tight, the bird tries to wriggle out from the girl’s embrace.Also Read - Viral Video: Kerala Bride Walks on Road Full of Potholes, Photoshoot Is A Hit on Internet | Watch

The video was posted on Twitter by Now This News, with a caption that read, “3-year-old Emma got up close with an ostrich at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN. ‘We are all scared of the ostriches, but not her,’ said Emma’s mom Tabatha Lynn Collins, via Storyful. ‘She kept saying she wanted to hug the big bird, and she did. We were all stunned.”

LITTLE GIRL HUGS OSTRICH: WATCH VIDEO

3-year-old Emma got up close with an ostrich at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN 😅 ‘We are all scared of the ostriches, but not her,’ said Emma’s mom Tabatha Lynn Collins, via Storyful. ‘She kept saying she wanted to hug the big bird, and she did. We were all stunned.’ pic.twitter.com/wdnOT7nxPt — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 21, 2022

According to the safari park’s website, the resident ostriches and emus are not aggressive. “The birds are simply looking for feed from the visitors in the white cups,” the park staff says, but warns “any animal with a mouth can bite you!”