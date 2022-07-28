Sagar: In a shocking case of medical negligence, over 30 students in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district were administered Covid-19 jab with a single syringe. Notably, a vaccination camp for students was organised at Jain Public School on Wednesday, and a nursing student was deployed for inoculation. When the vaccination was underway, father of a student noticed that the nursing student was not changing syringe and raised an alarm.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Glowing Sea Slug Crawling Underwater, Netizens Call It Alien Creature. Watch

More shocking was the fact that the nursing student identified as Jitendra, defended himself stating that he has one syringe to vaccinate all students. He alleged that he was ordered by the “head of the department” to vaccinate all the children with it. “I did what I was asked to do. The person who delivered the materials (vaccines and other kits) gave single syringe,” said the nursing student. When he was asked by the reporter if he was aware that one syringe should be used on one person only, he replied, ” I know that. Which is why I asked them if I have to use just one syringe and then they said ‘yes’. how is this my fault? I did what I was asked to do”.

Watch the video here:

Parents of all students who were vaccinated at the camp demanded action against the guilty. An First Information Report (FIR) was registered for negligence and violating the Central government’s ‘one needle, one syringe’, only one time pledge. An inquiry was initiated against Dr Rakesh Roshan, the District Immunisation Officer who was in-charge of sending the vaccination team.

“We have also informed the health department of the state government. Meanwhile, we have started taking samples of all students who were given vaccinated at the camp. Strict action would be taken against whoever will be found responsible of violating norms,” said a district medical officer.

As per India’s health minister’s norms, “one needle, one syringe, only one time” is allowed.

(With IANS inputs)