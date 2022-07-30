Trending News: In an age-old tradition, a bride and groom who died 30 years ago were recently married in Karnataka’s Mangalore. A Twitter user named Anny Arun shared the story about the peculiar wedding he attended in a Twitter thread that has gone viral. Arun began his thread telling Tweeple that he attended a marriage ceremony on July 28 where both the bride and groom has passed away about 30 years back. Leaving many netizens shocked and confused, the user elaborated and shed some light on the Dakshina Kannada tradition.Also Read - Viral Video: US Theme Park Character Ignores Black Girls, Family Files $25 Million Lawsuit

"It's a serious tradition here. For those who died in child birth, they are usually married off to another child who is deceased during the child birth. All the customs happen just like any marriage. Two families will go to each other's house for the engagement, there will be marriage procession and finally tieing the knots," Arun explained in a tweet. "If you are wondering its easy to fix this marriage, hear me out. Recently groom family rejected a bride because bride was few year elder to the groom! Anyway I find these customs beautiful," he added.

While bride getting ready groom is already waiting. Isn’t that always a thing? 😁 pic.twitter.com/7QvFCiI3Re — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022



In further tweets, he told people online about the wedding in detail and also posted some videos from the ceremony. With the first video, Arun wrote: "I reached a bit late and missed the procession. Marriage function already started. First groom brings the 'Dhare Saree' which should be worn by the bride. They also give enough time for the bride to get dressed!"

“While bride getting ready groom is already waiting. Isn’t that always a thing?,” he tweeted with another video.

And finally bride and groom take their place. Though they are dead, dont think that atmosphere will be like the funeral!! Its not. Its as jovial as any other marriage. Everyone cracking jokes and keep the mood high. Its a celebration of marriage. pic.twitter.com/MoUYIv2gnl — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

The bride and groom did the ‘Saptapadhi’ seven rounds before sitting down for getting married. “And finally bride and groom take their place. Though they are dead, dont think that atmosphere will be like the funeral!! Its not. Its as jovial as any other marriage. Everyone cracking jokes and keep the mood high. Its a celebration of marriage.”

Time to muhurtam. Grooms shirt hand holding the bride’s pallu. They were lifted by the relatives. Time for the wedding. pic.twitter.com/qXoPdq9zwf — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

Children and unmarried people are not allowed to witness the marriage. “Time to muhurtam. Grooms shirt hand holding the bride’s pallu. They were lifted by the relatives. Time for the wedding,” he wrote as the deceased couple was married off.

Here’s the rest of the thread:

Do notice that bride was sitting on the right side of the groom before marriage. After marriage she switches to the left side for permanently for the rest of their marriage wherever they go. pic.twitter.com/Y1Vr8hzooe — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

He showed newlyweds entering the groom’s house as a couple for the first time.

Finally the bride’s family passing the responsibility of their daughter to the grooms family. Usually the most emotional part of the marriage ceremony. pic.twitter.com/giEZtOl2fa — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

The thread has gone viral with hundreds of shares and the videos have received thousands of views.