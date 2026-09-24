Viral video: 4 men seen pulling off risky bike stunt in Ahmedabad, one sits on another’s shoulders; Police take action

The motorcycle appears heavily overloaded as the group rides through the Ellisbridge area. The video was widely shared online, prompting the police to identify and trace those involved.

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Viral video: 4 men seen pulling off risky bike stunt in Ahmedabad, one sits on another's shoulders; Police take action (Image: Videograb)

Four men in Ahmedabad landed in trouble after a video showing them riding together on a single motorcycle went viral on social media. The incident took place on the night of September 20 in the Ellisbridge area of Ahmedabad. The video showed the four men travelling on one motorcycle, with one of them sitting on another man’s shoulders while the bike was being ridden on the busy road. The unusual stunt quickly caught the attention of social media users before the video reached the Ellisbridge police.

The rider was also seen swerving the motorcycle while the group continued to travel through the area. None of the four men was wearing a helmet. The stunt not only put the lives of the four riders at risk but also created a danger for other motorists and pedestrians using the road.

एक बाइक पर 4 युवकों का खतरनाक स्टंट अहमदाबाद में एलिसब्रिज पुलिस स्टेशन के पास चार युवकों के एक ही मोटरसाइकिल पर खतरनाक तरीके से सफर करने का वीडियो सामने आया है. वीडियो में तीन युवक बाइक पर बैठे नजर आ रहे हैं, जबकि चौथा एक युवक के कंधे पर बैठा दिखाई दे रहा है.@AhmedabadPolice… pic.twitter.com/GliLuTS0p8 — zingabad (@zingabad) September 21, 2026

After the video surfaced, Ellisbridge police began looking for the men involved.

Police arrest four youths

The police arrested all four men on the morning of September 21, Inspector K.M. Bhuva of Ellisbridge police station said.

The arrested men were identified as Ashok Thakor, Alkesh Kanojia and Mitesh Jhala, all residents of Ghee Kanta. The identity of the fourth accused was not immediately available in the details provided by police.

Officials said the men could face action under several provisions relating to dangerous and negligent acts, causing hurt through negligence, violation of traffic rules, dangerous driving and carrying more passengers than permitted on a motorcycle.

Police said such stunts can have serious consequences as losing control of an overloaded motorcycle could injure not only those riding it but also people travelling or walking nearby.