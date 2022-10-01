Varanasi: A kidnapping attempt in Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera when four people came to a petrol pump in an SUV and tried to abduct its owner. The incident took place in Tarna area of Varanasi’s Shivpuri on Thursday night.Also Read - Viral Video: Huge Avalanche Occurs Near Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. Watch

A video circulating on Twitter shows that the accused, after refuelling the vehicle, starts arguing with the petrol pump owner. Two other men come in and ask the fourth to join. The four men try to pull the owner into their black SUV but he tries to run away. The security guard, staff members, and customers then rush to the spot to rescue the man.

The four accused managed to flee despite facing strong resistance, police said. A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify and nab the accused with the help of CCTV footage, police added.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF PETROL PUMP OWNER ESCAPING KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT HERE:

Video: Four people Try to Kidnap Petrol Pump owner in Varanasi, Abduction Attempt Caught on CCTV Four people on a Fortuner car attempted to abduct a petrol pump owner in Shivpur area of Varanasi.@varanasipolice pic.twitter.com/PHWYvLD6CV — The Jamia Times (@thejamiatimes) September 30, 2022

