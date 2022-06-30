Viral Video: There is no doubt that children learn fast, are more creative and fast adapters. Generally, kids can learn a new skill quicker than an adult. Many videos of children acing new skills regularly go viral on the internet and this time, it’s a little boy impressing the internet with his skateboarding talent. The video is said to be from Russia.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Falls From Scooter After Huge Coconut Drops on Her Head | Watch

In the video, the 4-year-old boy named Misha skateboards on the streets of Moscow in front of a crowd. There are several other skateboarders who are also present at the event, but the young boy takes away the limelight with his talent and cuteness. The video was uploaded by Misha who already has over 115K followers on Instagram. Many such similar videos featuring him skateboarding are on his feed, adding to his popularity.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misha (@mihonches)

Notably, skateboarding requires takes a lot of patience and practice to master. The video has gone viral, and people were in awe of his incredible talent. One user wrote, ”Dude hits 13, all pros need to watch out. That kind of confidence only comes from family that supports and loves you so much, there is no fear of the world that loves like a bullet proof suit to Misha. Keep rippin.” Another wrote, ”Super pumped to see this! Young Dude is killing it!” A third said, ” Wow !! Congrats little man.”

See other reactions:

