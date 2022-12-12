42-Year-Old Teacher Marries His 20-Year-Old Student In Bihar. Video Goes Viral

The couple could be seen during their phera ceremony in the video which has triggered a debate online.

Trending News: An unusual love story of a 42-year-old teacher, and his 20-year-old student is going viral on social media. The young woman is the man’s coaching student in Bihar’s Samastipur district. A video of the couple, who has an age gap of 22 years, tying the knot was filmed by one of the guests at the wedding.

The couple could be seen during their phera ceremony in the video which has triggered a debate online. The neighborhood’s Rosda Bazar is featured in the viral video. The teacher, Matuknath, developed feelings for his student, Julie, who was 22 years younger than him.

According to reports, the student used to study English at the teacher’s coaching classes. A while after their affair, the teacher married the college student in a temple on Thursday. The two even lived nearby and only had a distance of about 800 meters between their houses. The teacher is a widower as his wife passed away many years ago.

The video received mixed reactions as some netizens applauded the couple for not caring what society thinks and putting their love first while many were against the match. A user commented, “Pyar Andha Hota hai hence proved”. Another user commented, “Wow nice”.

Payar andha hota hain , hence proved – teacher’s friend. — kumar sikander (@siku226) December 11, 2022