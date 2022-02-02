Noida: Officials have recovered Rs 5.77 crore in cash kept in several private lockers after an income tax raid was conducted at the premises of a former IPS officer’s residence in Noida, Sector 50. The cash was recovered during the search operation which was initially called a survey operation. A source said that they received an information that cash amounting to several crore rupees was kept at the basement of the building in Noida, Sector 50.Also Read - Palak Tiwari-Varun Dhawan Dance Their Heart Out in a Viral Video, Look Stylish Together - Watch

The source said that Ram Narain Singh, a former IPS officer of the 1983 batch was running a firm from the basement which has 650 lockers, most pf which were empty. Bundles of notes of Rs 2,000 and 500 denominations were recovered, stashed in 18-20 lockers. IT officials are using bank counting machine to tabulate the cash recovered from these lockers.

"The former IPS officer was running a private firm — Manasam Noida Vault — from the basement of his house in A block of Sector 50. The company was opened in 2017, the same year that Singh retired," a senior I-T official told Times of India.

The IT department source said that as of now no case was registered and it was only a search operation which they also call survey. The source said that they are checking whether it has any connection with ‘benami property’ or not. The search operation is still going on and the officials would brief the media once the search operation is over, the source added.

On Monday, Ram Narain Singh spoke to the media and said,” After my retirement, I stay in my village. There is a private locker facility which we provide. It has more flexible timings than bank. Two lockers are in my name. Nothing illegal has been found in them except family jewellery. IT is searching other lockers. Most of them are accounted for… I don’t know about cash that has been recovered. My son stays on first floor. There is a day care on ground floor”.

