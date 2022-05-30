Mom and Son Viral Video: Children are fast learners, who pick up new activities by imitating and copying adults. Always curious to learn new things, kids look up to and follow their parents. One such sweet video depicting the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, a 5-month-old toddler is seen exercising with his mom and the clip is sure to make you smile. The video shows the adorable mother-son duo doing an elbow plank. As his mother is already in position, she instructs her 5-month-old toddler named Austin to do the same. The baby then gathers all his strength and gets into the plank position himself and holds it for a good duration of time. Notably, planks are one of the best exercises to strengthen your core.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Elephant Along With Her Herd Carries Body of Dead Calf For 2 Days, Refuses to Let It Go | Heart-Wrenching Clip

The video was captioned on an Instagram page called @fitstagram.michelle as, ”My 5-month old is learning some new things. ” The text on the video reads, ”My 5-month-old is learning new things. Strong like mom, I am actually so proud.”

Watch the viral video here:

The video has gone viral, and people loved watching the mom-son duo pulling off the plank. One user wrote, ”Sooooo adorable!!! And the fact that you are matching.” Another commented, ”Wow that’s impressive!! Watch him skip crawling and go straight to walking!” A third commented, ”SOO impressive!! 😮😮 watch out world!”