Viral Video: A heartwarming video is going viral on social media showing a group of Sikh men coming together to save two hikers who fell into a pool below a waterfall in Canada’s British Columbia. The incident happened on October 11, when Kuljinder Kinda and his four friends were hiking in Golden Ears Provincial Park. A group nearby informed them that two men had slipped on a rock and fallen into a pool above the lower falls.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Stranded on Island in Raging Gaula River Rescued | Watch
Many people who stopped to help asked them to call emergency services, but they didn’t have cellphone service. The 5 Sikh men then came up with the idea to create a rope out of their turbans. All of them removed their turbans and other articles of clothing to knot the fabric together and created a 10-meter makeshift rope to safely pull the two men back onto the trail. They then threw the rope down to the men and instructed them to tighten it before they pulled themselves up.
The official Twitter account representing Sikh community of British Columbia, Canada, tweeted a video of the incident and wrote, “Kudos to these young men for their quick thinking and selflessness.”
Watch the video here:
“We were trying to think how we could get them out, but we didn’t know how to. So we walked for about 10 minutes to find help and then came up with the idea to tie our turbans together,” Kinda told NBC News.
“In Sikhi, we are taught to help someone in any way we can with anything we have, even our turban. We just really cared about the safety of the men,” he added.
The act of kindness has gone viral, with social media users thanking the men for their quick thinking and bravery. One user wrote, ”Thank you to each of these amazing humans for putting themselves in harm’s way to save another.” while another commented, ”Restoring faith in humanity. Thank you.”
Here are some reactions:
Search & Rescue Society (SAR) manager Rick Laing said the two men who appeared to be in their early to mid-20’s had gone to the pool and told his team that they did not see the hazard signs. He noted, “The rocks there are quite slick and it can be really difficult to get back out of it, especially if you are wet and cold. So, they were fortunate that these five young men happened by and were able to get him out and back up to the trail.”