Viral Video: Music is a fun and entertaining part of childhood and several studies show that musical engagement during early childhood can actually help the brain to develop. So, it's actually a good thing to expose kids to music early on. One such video has gone viral on social media showing a 5-year-old kid playing the piano perfectly. The boy identified as Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani, calmly plays Mozart on the piano as people in the audience are left amazed. As the little boy plays the piano flawlessly, people record his incredible performance on their mobile phones.

A Twitter account that goes by the name Historic vids shared the video and wrote, ”Enjoy Italian 5-year-old Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani performing a piece by Mozart.”

Watch the video here:

Enjoy Italian 5-year-old Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani performing a piece by Mozart 🎶 pic.twitter.com/znnKixrocf — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 23, 2022

The video has gone viral and people are left amazed by his talent. “A 5-year-old kid to be that accomplished in classical music has lost out on his childhood,” a user commented. Another wrote, ”What confidence and poise in that performance….. simply amazing”. A third wrote, ”Child music prodigies are some of the most amazing people to witness. It’s clear that at that age, you can’t attribute all of even most of it to practice alone. Some people were just born with a beautiful gift.”

See more reactions:

Some people are just kissed by the hand of God himself. https://t.co/26Shg046Dv — Steve Plenzler (@splenzler) May 24, 2022

What confidence and poise in that performance….. simply amazing…. — Ganesh Balaraman (@ganeshbalar) May 24, 2022

Wow I love Mozart. An that small child doing on his own.🧐😳🥰 — Dawna Blalock (@anwaD_kcolalB) May 23, 2022

