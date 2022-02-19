A super adorable video is going viral on social media where a little boy can be seen surprising his crush on Valentine’s Day. The video was reshared on YouTube by the channel ‘ViralHog’. It has received over 335k views so far. The video was initially shared on TikTok where it has received over 32 million views.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Bursts Into Tears As He Sees The Bride Enter. Watch

The video shows the boy, Anthony, looking handsome in a black suit and going to his Valentine's house. He has flowers and a stuffed toy in his arms. He waits outside his crush Lyla's house as her father answers the door. He calls Lila and Anthony says, "Hi Lyla" in the cutest voice. He then wishes her "Happy Valentine's". As her mother takes her to the door, Anthony wishes Lyla again and hands her the flowers and a rainbow unicorn. She blushes and acts shy but has the biggest smile on her face. Lyla then hugs Anthony to thank him. This definitely was one of the cutest Valentine's Day surprises ever.

Shelby Small from New York documented this adorable moment of her son surprising her crush with gifts. She even told the internet about how Anthony planned the surprise for her crush. "At the beginning of February, my son asked if he could get some chocolate and a stuffie for his Valentine. When I told him yes, he asked me to ask her mom what her favorite animal was. This is why we got a rainbow unicorn," the mother wrote.

“I told him since he wanted to do this to pick out a nice shirt for when we go over. He slept on it and told me the next morning that he decided to wear his tux. How could I say no? A few days before going over he asked for flowers too, so we got a small bouquet. He was so nervous before going over that he practiced at home, what to do if her parents answered and how to ask her to be his Valentine,” she further explained.

She mentioned that Anthony and Lyla are in kindergarten together and also sit together on the bus. “Lyla was very happy and all smiles after we left but my son thought he had messed up. After reading the comments, he feels better about how he did,” the boy’s mother added.

