Viral Video: A soulful rendition of the Indian national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ sung by a five-year-old girl from Mizoram is earning praises online. A video of the girl named Esther Hnamte donning the Army uniform and singing along with the band is now going viral on social media. The beautiful rendition of the national anthem has also caught the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and netizens. In the viral video, the adorable little girl can be seen singing with the 3 Assam Rifles in her hometown Lunglei.Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Bride Slaps Groom for Chewing Tobacco During Wedding Ceremony | WATCH

The nearly 2-minute-long video was also shared by CM Zoramthanga and several other people. It was uploaded on YouTube on August 13, two days before the country’s 75th Independence Day. The video is said to be a tribute to all the martyred heroes who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. Also Read - Legendary Pakistani Journalist Chand Nawab Puts His Viral 'Karachi Se' Railway Video Up for Auction with Minimum Bid Price of Rs 46 Lakhs

The video’s description read, “This music video ‘National Anthem’ has been made to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day. It is a tribute to all the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives at the altar of freedom. We hope this video makes us realise the value of freedom we enjoy. May it encourage us to reconcile our petty differences and to rise up as one nation. This Independence Day, let us bury once and for all, the concept of ‘THEM’ and ‘US’ and embrace ‘WE’ Above all let us celebrate our diversity in the true spirit of UNITY.” Also Read - Nigerian Man Eats Indian Food For The First Time, His Reaction Goes Viral | Watch Video

WATCH:



In the video, Esther is seen wearing an Army uniform and saluting the flag as she sings alongside soldiers. The video has already garnered over 3 million views alone on YouTube. This is not the first time singing sensation Esther has made headlines, even last year, she gained praises for her rendition of the song ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’.