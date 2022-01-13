Srinagar: A video of a little girl from Kashmir, who turned reporter to show the bad condition of roads, has created a storm on the internet, with netizens complimenting her for passionate coverage. Dressed in a pink jacket, the girl, identified as Hafiza is seen standing on a muddy road with a small lapel mic in her hand, to highlight the plight of roads near her home. She complains that guests cannot come to her place because of the bad road condition.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Puts Lipstick on Her IPS Dad, Netizens Shower Love | Watch

“Itni gandi road hai ki mehman bhi nahi aa sakte (the road is so bad that guests also cannot come),” the girl said while directing her camera person, whom she refers to as “mom”. She further directs her mom to show the potholes and garbage that the neighbours are dumping on the road, “sab gandha ho gaya hai (the neighbourhood has become dirty)”.

Watch the video here:

Meet Youngest reporter from the #Kashmir Valley. pic.twitter.com/4H6mYkiDiI — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) January 9, 2022

Narrating how mud and rains have made the condition worse, the girl walked on a road showing the potholes in a 2.08 minute video apparently shot on a mobile phone. The enthusiastic little reporter also asks viewers to “like, share and subscribe” and promises to meet them in the next video.

Since being shared, the video has gone crazy viral on social media. People are loving this young reporter and praise her confidence. Some netizens have tagged this video to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reveal the condition of the roads J&K. One user wrote, ”May God bless this little angel. I hope @OfficeOfLGJandK ensures that demand of this young journalist is fulfilled at the earliest and the road is repaired so to bring a smile on her face.”

Another wrote, ”Very professional approach by the young reporter, we all should be aware of the other side of the beautiful Kashmir, hope her voice will be heard by the concerned authorities and the needful is done…”

See more reactions here:

May God bless this little angel. I hope @OfficeOfLGJandK ensures that demand of this young journalist is fulfilled at the earliest and the road is repaired so to bring a smile on her face. — Sandeep Chand (@chandsandeep) January 9, 2022

Factual Genuine Reporter unlike many present ones. Well reported . Expression and communication style simple excellent . God bless d tiny talent . 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Alok Kumar Chaudhury (@alok_chaudhury) January 9, 2022

A really good reporter. And to top it off very cute too 🤗 — Amrita Bhinder 🇮🇳 (@amritabhinder) January 9, 2022

Aap sahi keh rahe hi beta,

Road ganda hai,

But,

Mehman zaroor aayenge kyuki aapka dil sunder hai.

Hum like karenge,share karenge aur subscribe bhi karenge.

God bless u my child ! — Aniket Kaur 🇮🇳 (@KaurAniket) January 9, 2022

This is so awesome. May she always be blessed with confidence and innocence. My teenage daughter, when i showed her this, screamed “ Aaiyo, cho cute”. Mashallah — Arun Raman (@ramblingarun) January 10, 2022

Well done kid for the great reporting. Kudos to her mom for showing her the true way, how to approach issues and find solutions to problems. No agendas, slogans, stones. Hum kya chahte hei? We all want solutions to our problems. — Flip Flop (@f1ipfl0p) January 12, 2022

We need this type of honest and brave reporter to show major issues in ground level…

God bless u dear reporter..#kashmir https://t.co/5nCmHdzNdX — Ramesh Nagireddy 🇮🇳 (@ram_nagireddy) January 11, 2022

