Hyderabad: A 6-foot-long python was spotted slithering around in a graveyard, a video of which has gone viral on social media. The serpent was filmed at Quadri Chaman graveyard Falaknuma in Hyderabad by some locals who happened to be there. The video which shows the giant snake crawling in the burial ground at night has left netizens terrified. Panicked residents have asked the forest department to trace and relocate the dangerous python because many kids visit the cemetery to get tamarind on Fridays and at several events.

The video was shared by Siasat Daily with a caption that reads, "A video of a python crawling around in a graveyard at Falaknuma has gone viral on social media."

PYTHON SPOTTED CRAWLING IN GRAVEYARD: WATCH VIDEO

A video of a python crawling around in a graveyard at Falaknuma has gone viral on social media. https://t.co/YoF1LGKs6U #Hyderabad #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/URp3SDlNUE — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 5, 2022

Social media users were left terrified after watching the clip and prayed for the well-being of their fellow residents.