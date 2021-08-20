Viral Video: The animal kingdom is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. However one such video has shocked social media users as it shows a group of lions fighting for a deer in front of safari tourists. The video emphasizes the fact that if ones wants to survive in the jungle, then one needs to claim their right and fight for the food, otherwise someone else will take it.Also Read - Swagger Dulhan: This Gorgeously Dressed Bride Drinking Coffee and Driving An Audi To Her Wedding Venue Has Left Netizens Amazed | WATCH Viral Video

Showcasing the same, the video shows lions climbing a tree to hunt for a deer and fighting amongst themselves to claim their prize. In this 45-second video, one lioness is holding the deer’s carcass by its neck, while other 2 lions are up on the tree. Another lion climbs the tree and tries to catch the carcass from the middle while 2 more lions enter the frame. As the deer finally falls on the ground, all 6 lions continue fighting for their food.

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Saket Badola with a caption “Ek shikar, kai haqdar!! The way of the wild.” In this video going viral, Badola has tried to convince the public