Jerusalem: In a Hollywood-style escape, six Palestinian militants including a former leader of the militant group Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, broke out of a maximum security Israeli prison on Monday. The men are believed to have dug a hole in the floor of their bathroom at Gilboa prison, a high-security facility in northern Israel known as “The Safe”, then crawled through a cavity and tunnelled beneath the outer wall, the BBC reported.Also Read - After Spending 23 Years in Pakistan Jail, Man Returns To Madhya Pradesh

Local media reported that they had used a rusty spoon that they hid behind a poster. The hole led to a hollow space underneath the prison that was created during the facility’s construction, when piles were sunk into the ground. The inmates then moved through the space to reach the prison’s outer wall, then dug a tunnel that emerged in the middle of a dirt road just outside.

A video has surfaced showing a narrow hole in the floor of a cell, and Israeli security forces could be seen examining a similar hole on a stretch of gravel just outside the walls of the prison. Sharing the video of the tunnel, a Twitter user wrote, ”And this is what it looks like from cell 2 of Wing Five in Gilboa Prison. A tunnel shaft in the toilet that led out of the prison walls.”

Watch the video here:

וכך זה נראה מתוך תא 2 אגף חמש בכלא גלבוע.

פיר מנהרה בשירותים שהוביל אל מחוץ לחומות הכלא pic.twitter.com/IsKfG8B56R — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) September 6, 2021

An alarm was raised at the prison after local farmers reported to the authorities about ‘suspicious figures’ in nearby agricultural fields. When prison staff carried out a headcount, they found six inmates were missing.

The fugitives include Zakaria Zubeidi, a former commander of the Palestinian militant group Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade in the West Bank city of Jenin, as well as five members of Islamic Jihad. Authorities have now launched a manhunt and set up roadblocks to stop the men reaching the nearby occupied West Bank or Jordan, which is about 14 km from the prison.

Meanwhile, groups opposed to Israel’s presence in the West Bank and Gaza have praised the escape. “This is a great heroic act, which will cause a severe shock to the Israeli security system and will constitute a severe blow to the army and the entire system in Israel,” said Daoud Shehab, a spokesman for Islamic Jihad.

(With IANS inputs)