Snake Video Viral: As many six big snakes showed up at a family's home which is located near a rainforest in Buderim in Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia. A snake rescuer recorded videos of how he rescued six carpet pythons from the family's house.

In the first part of the video that is going viral, the snake rescuer showed three snakes he rescued from the family's balcony. He first shows two carpet pythons on top of each other on the back deck. He says it looks like a male and a female snake and they are about to mate.

A few days later, the snake rescuer shows another carpet python that he came to rescue at the same house. The snake was on a chair in the balcony. Due to the snake mating season and a rainforest nearby, four pythons showed up on the family's balcony over a 2-3 day period. In total, they had been visited by six snakes over a two week period. The Instagram reel shared by Stuart McKenzie has received 9,500 views and 370 likes.

