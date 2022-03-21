Chittoor: Traffic congestion is one of the most serious problems in most Indian cities. Having to sit through traffic is absolutely dreadful not just for adults, but children too. One such kid is a six-year-old boy who was so troubled by the traffic snarls near his school in Andhra Pradesh, that he went to the police station to vent his frustration. A video of the kid questioning a policeman about traffic issues has gone viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Miami Crowd Goes Crazy As Indian Man Shows Them His Moves. Watch

According to India Today, the UKG student had gone to the local police station in Palamaner of Chittoor district on Thursday to vent his complaint. The boy named Karthik told Palamaner circle inspector N Bhaskar that the dug up roads due to drainage work and tractors are leading to traffic. He even asked the officer to visit the area to solve these issues. Needless to say, the boy’s innocence and confidence impressed the police officers who offered him sweets and promised to look into the matter. N Bhaskar even gave his phone number and asked him to call him whenever he happened to face such issues while going to school.

SriLakshmi Muttevi watched the video and wrote, ”A 6-year-old UKG student Karthikeya of #Palamaner in #Chittoordistrict complaints to the police, on traffic issues near his school. He asked the police to visit the school and solve the problem.”

Watch the video here:

#AndhraPradesh: A 6-year-old UKG student Karthikeya of #Palamaner in #Chittoordistrict complaints to the police, on traffic issues near his school. He asked the police to visit the school and solve the problem.@NewsMeter_In @CoreenaSuares2 @ChittoorPolice @APPOLICE100 pic.twitter.com/RxiJpSYzY0 — SriLakshmi Muttevi (@SriLakshmi_10) March 19, 2022

The video has gone viral, and the little boy’s confidence won over the hearts of Twitterati. One user wrote, ”Same kind of happened in kurnool, recently….good that kids are becoming responsible..”