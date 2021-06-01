A video of a six-year-old baby girl making an adorable complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on social media and netizens are going all “Awww” over it. In the viral video, the cute girl from Jammu and Kashmir can be seen complaining to ‘Modi Saab‘ about a huge burden of homework to little children through online education. Also Read - Viral Video: Scary Alien-like Ghostly Creature Spotted Walking on Road at Night | WATCH

In a short video posted on Twitter by a user with the caption, "Modi saab ko is baat par zaroor gaur farmana chahiye (Modi Sir should take a note on this)". "Assalamualaikum Modi sahib", is how the girl starts her video message to the PM as she complains of her teachers giving her too much homework through Zoom classes. In her video message, the girl with a stressed face can be heard asking, "Choton bacchon jo hotey hai, six-years-old hotey hai unko zyada kyu rakhte hai kaam, madam aur sir, kyu rakhte hai? Ittna kaam hotey hai baddon bacchon ko. Mai jabh subah uthti hu…10 baje see 2 baje takk hoti hai class. Ek hoti hai Maths, English, EVS, Urdu, uske baad Computer…itna zyada kam rakhte hai badon bacchon ko jo hotey hai class 7,6, 10 mai…chotey bacchon ko ittna kaam kyu rakhte hai Modi Saab? ( Why are little kids, six-year-olds given so much homework by Sir and ma'am? This much work should be given to big kids. After I wake up in the morning, I have to attend classes from 10am to 2pm. There's English, Mathematics, Urdu, EVS and then there is computer class..why so much work to little children? So much of work is to be given to students of senior classes studying in Class 6, 7 and 10.Why give so much homework to small kids, Modi Sahab)."

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Modi saab ko is baat par zaroor gaur farmana chahiye😂 pic.twitter.com/uFjvFGUisI — Namrata Wakhloo (@NamrataWakhloo) May 29, 2021

Towards the end of the video, the girl can be seen making a cute face and saying “Ab kya kare? (What should we do now?)” as she ends the video with Assalamualaikum Modi sahib.

The girl’s video has not only won hearts on the internet but triggered a policy change in Jammu and Kashmir to lighten the pressure on school kids. The video has also caught the attention of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Taking to Twitter , Sinha retweeted the video and wrote, “Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss.”

Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss. https://t.co/8H6rWEGlDa — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 31, 2021



