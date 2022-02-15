Kozhikode: One never knows how one’s life can change overnight. In one such story of changed fortunes, a 60-year-old daily wage labourer from Kerala’s Kozhikode has created waves on social media after he underwent a mind-blowing transformation. Mammikka, who was often spotted in a faded lungi and shirt, is now rocking the internet with his suave model-like appearance, thanks to an ad agency that spotted him.Also Read - Viral Video: This Cutest English-Speaking Grandma From Kashmir Will Make Your Day | WATCH Here

Mammikka was then approached by the agency for a photoshoot and famous photographer Shareek Vayalil captured his stunning photos, that went viral. A video of his transition was also shared on Instagram that shows his detailed makeover, right from a haircut to outfit changes. In the video, he looks pretty debonair in his trendy suits and cool shades.

The photographer says that he could think of no one better to model for his company than Mammikka. One of the pictures show Mammikka dressed in a classic blazer and trousers, with an iPad in hand. Many social media users also said that Mammika had an apparent likeness to actor Vinayakan.

The pictures have gone viral and netizens loved his changed transformation with many dropping heart and love emojis in the comments section. After his new-found fame, Mammikka has now expressed a desire to pursue modelling part-time with his daily job, according to News 18.