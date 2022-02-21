Viral Video: A living example of the saying that age is just a number, a 62-year-old woman has impressed the internet with her fearlessness and courage. Shattering stereotypes, 62-year-old Nagaratnamma from Bengaluru climbed Agasthya Koodam, a 1,868-metre (6,129 ft) high peak, the second-highest in Kerala.Also Read - Air India Flight Lands in London Amid Storm Eunice, Video Goes Viral. Watch

A video of her climbing a mountain went viral on social media, in which she is seen wearing a saree and climbing the summit with the help of ropes. According to the caption of the post, she went rope climbing on February 16 along with her son and his friends from Bangalore.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Vishnu. ”Agastya koodam. One of the highest and toughest trekking peaks in the Sahyadri mountain range.This is Nagaratnamma doing rope climbing on 16th February 2022. She came with her son and friends from Bangalore. This is her first trip outside karnataka. She said for the last 40 yrs after her marriage she had been busy with family responsibilities. Now since her children all grown up and settled she can pursue her dreams. Nobody could match her enthusiasm and energy. It was one of the most motivating and enriching experience for all those who watched her climb,” the caption of the video read.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu (@hiking_._)

The video has gone viral, and people were stunned by her determination. Many hailed her spirit and showered love on her through numerous heart emojis in the comments section. “Amazing power n energy,” wrote one user, while another commented, ”Incredible👏👏Hats off.. may you inspire many more.” A third commented, ”more power to you! Live long!”

In a similar incident, a video of a 72-year-old woman ziplining at a park in Palakkad, Kerala went viral. In the video, the woman, dressed in a white saree, can be seen having fun while ziplining in the park.