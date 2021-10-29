Viral Video: Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have only proved that age is just a number. And no one defines the essence of this phrase better than the ‘Dancing Dadi’ who has been winning hearts on the internet for her killer moves. She is back at it again with another viral video. In her new dance video, 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma can be seen grroving to the song Navrai Majhi from Sridevi’s 2012 film English Vinglish.Also Read - Viral Video: Hyderabad Cops Stop People, Check WhatsApp Chats For ‘Ganja’, 'Weed & 'Drugs' | Watch

In the video, Sharma is seen dressed in a beautiful purple and mustard saree. As the video starts, she plays with her saree and flashes her gorgeous smile and then goes on to dance on the song with perfect steps and expressions. Her energetic performance is an absolute treat to witness.

Watch the video here:

Needless to say, the video has gone viral and amassed over 13,000 likes and several comments. People were in love with Sharma’s lively dance and showered praise in the comments section. One user wrote, ”How absolutely gorgeous 💜💛 The dance and you,” while another said, ”Such a superb saree. And the dance is always graceful.” A third wrote, ”As always soo graceful and u r looking beautiful.”

Others filled the comments section with emojis and words like ‘wow’, ‘beautiful’, and ‘awesome.’

Here are other reactions:

A few days back, she went viral for her performance on Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s hit ‘The Breakup Song’ from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Ravi Bala shot to fame after she posted her first video on Instagram during the lockdown. Since then, she regularly posts videos of her dancing and grooving to music on Instagram and Facebook, that will surely soothe your soul. Often referred to as Dancing Dadi, she has 155K followers on Instagram.