Viral Video: Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have only proved that age is just a number. And no one defines the essence of this phrase better than the ‘Dancing Dadi’ who has been winning hearts on the internet for her killer moves. She is back at it again with another viral video. In her new dance video, 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma shows off her moves on Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s hit ‘The Breakup Song’ from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.Also Read - Viral Video: Agra School Teachers Caught Dancing to 'Mainu Lehenga' Song in Classroom, Suspended | Watch

In the video, she is seen wearing a mustard kurti as she perfects her groovy moves on the peppy song. Her energetic performance is an absolute treat to witness. She captioned the video as, ”Rishta logon se nahi, apni buri aadaton se thodein.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

Needless to say, the video has gone viral since it was shared yesterday. People were in love with Sharma’s lively dance and showered praise in the comments section. One user wrote, ”you’re my all the time fav person,” while another commented, ”Beautiful ma’am.”

Last week, she also danced to a song from the Bollywood movie ‘Student of the Year 2’ starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and others. Her energy and infectious smile during the dance while wearing a casual outfit is bound to win your heart. “Yeh jawani hai diwani!” reads the caption.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

Ravi Bala shot to fame after she posted her first video on Instagram during the lockdown. The video encapsulated her graceful moves to the beat of Indian Classical music. Since then, she regularly posts videos of her dancing and grooving to music on Instagram and Facebook, that will surely soothe your soul. Her videos have earned praises from singer Diljit Dosanjh and choreographer Terence Lewis among others including Bollywood stars and popular social media influencers. Ravi Bala Sharma, often referred to as Dancing Dadi, has 156K followers on Instagram.