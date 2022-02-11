Dancing Dadi Viral Video: If you are active on the internet, you must have come across several dance videos featuring 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma. The elderly woman lovingly known as ‘Dancing Dadi’ has won hearts on the internet with her energetic dances on popular Bollywood songs, proving age is just a number. She is back at it again with another viral video. In her new dance video, Sharma is seen shaking a leg to Teri Baaton Mein.Also Read - This Viral Video of A Dog Doing Yoga With Its Owner is An Absolute Treat to Watch

In the video, Ravi Bala is seen wearing a hoodie and pyjamas as she perfects her dance moves on the peppy song. She grooves to the song while acing the hook step. While dancing, she also lashes her gorgeous smile and her expressions are on point. She simply captioned the video as, ”Teri baaton mein ”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

Needless to say, the video has gone viral since it was shared a few days back. People were in love with Sharma’s lively dance and showered praise in the comments section. One user wrote, ”Perfect actions and synchronisation,” while another commented, ”So beautiful mam.”

Ravi Bala shot to fame after she posted her first video on Instagram during the Covid-19 lockdown. Since then, she regularly posts videos of her dancing and grooving to songs that will surely bring a smile on your face. Often referred to as Dancing Dadi, she has 189K followers on Instagram.